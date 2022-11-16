PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives due to stone quarry collapse in Mizoram

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. Shri Modi has also announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;

My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”