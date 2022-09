New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the demise of Bhartiya Janta Party’s Odisha unit leader, Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi Ji made an outstanding contribution to Odisha’s progress. He distinguished himself as a hardworking legislator and contributed greatly to social empowerment. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”