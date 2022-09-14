PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to mishap at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to mishap at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad. Shri Modi has said that the local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;

“The mishap at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their family members in this mishap. I hope the injured recover soon. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM”