PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of D Prakash Rao

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Shri D Prakash Rao.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the demise of Shri D Prakash Rao. The outstanding work that has been done will continue motivating people. He rightly saw education as a vital means to empowerment. I recall my meeting with him in Cuttack a few years ago. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”.

