PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore aid for Cyclone Apmhan-hit Odisha, praises state govt for tackling situation

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He was accompanied on the visit by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministers of State Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Ms. Debasree Chaudhuri. Accompanied by the Governor of Odisha,Ganeshi Lal, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Ministerconducted an aerial survey of Bhadrak and Balasore to assess the impact of the cyclone.

After the aerial survey, Prime Minister chaired a meeting in Bhubaneshwar with the senior State and Central Government functionaries to review the situation. He announced a financial assistance of Rs. 500 crore to the State of Odisha, pending the assessment of the damage by an Inter-Ministerial Central Team.

Prime Minister gave his assurance that the Union Government would work shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments at this difficult time and give all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the areas affected by the cyclone.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Odisha and deep sorrow for the lives lost, Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone in the State.

