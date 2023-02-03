PM Narendra Modi addresses Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for World Peace

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for World Peace, being held at Krishnaguru Sevashram at Barpeta, Assam via video conferencing today. Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for World Peace is a month-long kirtan being held from 6th January at Krishnaguru Sevashram.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan has been going on for a month. He underlined that the traditions of knowledge, service and humanity in ancient India which were propagated by Krishna Guru ji are in perpetual motion even today. The Prime Minister observed that the divinity of the contributions of Guru Krishna Premanand Prabhu Ji and the efforts of his disciples are clearly visible on this magnificent occasion. Expressing his desire to join the august gathering in person today as well as on previous occasions, the Prime Minister sought the blessings of Krishna Guru so he gets the opportunity to visit the sevashram in the near future.

Referring to the tradition of Akhand Eknaam Jap every twelve years by Krishnaguru ji, the Prime Minister noted the Indian tradition of organizing spiritual events with duty as the key thought. “These events rekindle a sense of duty in the individual and society. People used to gather to discuss and analyze the happenings of the last twelve years, evaluate the present and create a blueprint for the future”, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister gave examples of Kumbh, Pushkaram Celebration in the Brahmaputra River, Mahamaham at Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, Mahamastakabhisheka of Bhagwan Bahubali, blooming of Neelakurinji flower as key events that take place once in twelve years. Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan is laying down a similarly powerful tradition and making the world familiar with the heritage and spiritual consciousness of the Northeast, he added.

The Prime Minister underlined that the exceptional talent, spiritual realizations and extraordinary incidents related to the life of Krishnaguru act as a source of inspiration for each one of us. Dwelling on his teachings, the Prime Minister noted that no work or person is big or small. Similarly, the Prime Minister said that the nation has worked towards the betterment of its people with the same spirit of taking everyone along (Sabka Saath) for everyone’s development (Sabka Vikas) with absolute dedication. Underlining that the nation gives top priority to those who have been so far deprived and neglected, the Prime Minister said, “Priority to the deprived” Giving examples of the state of Assam and the Northeast, the Prime Minister observed that these regions have been neglected for decades when it comes to development and connectivity, but they are being given top priority today.

Referring to this year’s Budget the Prime Minister underlined the same priority to the deprived as the key guiding sentiment. Noting the key role of tourism in the economy of Northeast, the Prime Minister mentioned this year’s Budget provision of developing and upgrading 50 tourist destinations which will benefit the region a great deal. The Prime Minister also talked about the Ganga Vilas Cruise which will soon reach Assam. He highlighted that Indian heritage’s most valuable treasures are situated on the river banks.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Krishnaguru Sewashram’s work for artisans in traditional skills and informed the country has done historical work in developing the traditional skills and linking the artisans with the global markets in the last few years. He also informed about changing laws about bamboo and changing its category from tree to grass, which opened the avenues of bamboo business. He said that ‘Unity Malls’, proposed in the Budget, will help farmers, artisans and youth of Assam by showcasing their products. These products will be showcased in the Unity Malls in other states and big tourist places. The Prime Minister also talked about his fondness for Gamosa and said that it encapsulates the hard work and skills of the women of Assam. He also noted the increasing demand for Gamosa and self-help groups that have emerged to meet the rising demand. Shri Modi said that the Budget has made special provisions for these self-help groups. “In order to make the income of women a means of their empowerment, ‘Mahila Samman Saving Certificate’ scheme has also been started. Women will especially get the benefit of higher interest on savings” he said. He also said that PM Awas Yojana allocation has been increased to 70 thousand crores and most of the houses built under the scheme are in the name of the women of the house. “There are many such provisions in this budget, from which women of North Eastern states like Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya will be widely benefited, new opportunities will be created for them’, he added.

Quoting the teachings of Krishnaguru, the Prime Minister said that one should always serve their own soul while believing in the daily acts of devotion. Underlining that the lifeline of various government run schemes for the development of the country make for the power of the society and public participation, the Prime Minister said that these Sewa Yagya like the one organized today are becoming a great strength of the country. Giving the examples of Swacch Bharat, Digital India and various other schemes that were made successful by public participation, the Prime Minister emphasized that Krishnaguru Sevashram has an important role to play in taking forward schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Poshan Abhiyan, Khelo India, Fit India, Yoga and Ayurveda that will further strengthen the nation.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the country is starting PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Yojana for the traditional artisans. “The country has now for the first time resolved to enhance the skills of these traditional artisans”, the Prime Minister emphasized, requesting Krishnaguru Sevashram to work to spread awareness about the scheme. The Prime MInister asked the Sewashram to propagate coarse grains, recently branded as Shri Anna by preparing ‘Prasada’ with Shri Anna. He also asked them to take the history of the freedom fighters to the younger generation through Sevashram publications. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that we will be witnessing a more empowered India when this Akhand Kirtan will take place after 12 years.

Background

Paramguru Krishnaguru Ishwar established the Krishnaguru Sevashram in 1974, at Nasatra village in Barpeta, Assam. He is the ninth descendant of Mahavaishnab Manohardeva, who was a follower of the great Vaishnavite saint Shri Shankardeva. Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for World Peace is a month-long kirtan being held from 6th January at Krishnaguru Sevashram.

Addressing Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for World Peace being held in Assam. https://t.co/mmUKF7KhvE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2023

कृष्णगुरु जी ने विश्व शांति के लिए हर 12 वर्ष में 1 मास के अखंड नामजप और कीर्तन का अनुष्ठान शुरू किया था। हमारे देश में तो 12 वर्ष की अवधि पर इस तरह के आयोजनों की प्राचीन परंपरा रही है। pic.twitter.com/rpOGp2FB3U — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 3, 2023