PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1800 crore in Varanasi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today. Mr Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over 1800 crore rupees there. These projects are focussed on improving infrastructure in the city and enhancing ease of living for the common man.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on the implementation of National Education Policy at the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksha. Shiksha Samagam is being organized by the Union Education Ministry from 7th to 9th July. It will provide a platform for eminent academicians, policymakers, and academic leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the conference.

AIR correspondent reports that around 2:45 PM, the Prime Minister will visit Rudraksh Convention Centre, where he will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam. Thereafter, at around 4 PM, the Prime Minister will reach Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium where he will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 590 crores. Some of the projects to be inaugurated today include various initiatives under Smart City Mission, conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG, tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat, construction of houses for EWS, and other road and infrastructure projects.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1200 crores. He will lay the foundation of Phase 1 of redevelopment works of Sports Stadium at Sigra. Around 2000 sportspersons across the state will be present on the occasion.