PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin; underlines importance of democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan’s city of Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issues of food, fuel, and fertilizer crisis saying that concrete solutions must be found to tackle these challenges. He thanked Russia and Ukraine for assisting in the safe evacuation of Indian students during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Mr. Modi underlined the importance of democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue. On the India-Russia relations, the Prime Minister said, both the countries are decade-long partners. He thanked the Russian President for his comment on India during the SCO summit.

On this occasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of Ukraine, bilateral trade, supplies of Russian fertilizer, cooperation in agriculture cooperation, oil, gas, nuclear energy projects, and visa-free tourist exchanges.

He said, trade between both countries are growing. He said, supply of Russian fertilizer has grown eight fold which is crucial for India to provide food security to a large population. He invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia.