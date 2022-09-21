PM Modi chairs meeting of Board of Trustees of PM CARES Fund; Ratan Tata and Sudha Murthy join as trustees

PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund yesterday, September 20.

A presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of the PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting four thousand three hundred 45 children. Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. Mr. Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund.

It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance but also by taking mitigation measures and capacity building.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.

The meeting was attended by Trustees of the PM CARES Fund, Union Home Minister, and Union Finance Minister also, the newly nominated trustees of the PM CARES Fund Former Supreme Court Judge Justice K.T. Thomas, Former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata.

The Trust further decided to nominate eminent persons for the constitution of the Advisory Board to PM CARES Fund. They are Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi, Former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy and Co-founder of Teach for India, and Former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation Anand Shah.

PM Modi said that the participation of new Trustees and Advisors will provide wider perspectives on the functioning of the PM CARES Fund. He said, their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.