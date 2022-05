New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has interacted with the Council of Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government. They discussed a wide range of subjects relating to furthering good governance and ‘Ease of Living’ for the citizens.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Had an extensive interaction with the Council of Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government. We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to furthering good governance and ‘Ease of Living’ for the citizens.”