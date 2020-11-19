PM holds India – Luxembourg Virtual Summit with Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a Bilateral Summit with H.E. Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in virtual format today.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in Luxembourg on account of COVID-19 global pandemic and complimented H.E. Xavier Bettel on his leadership in handling the crisis.

The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on strengthening India-Luxembourg relationship in the post-COVID world, especially in the areas of financial technology, green financing, space applications, digital innovations and start-ups. They welcomed the conclusion of various agreements between the two countries, including those between their financial market regulators, stock exchanges and innovation agencies.

The two Prime Ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation on realizing effective multilateralism and combating global challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic, terrorism and climate change. Prime Minister welcomed Luxembourg’s announcement to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and invited it to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Prime Minister expressed the hope to receive the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, as well as Prime Minister Bettel, in India after improvement in the COVID-19 situation. Prime Minister Bettel also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Luxembourg at his convenience.

