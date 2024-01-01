PM expresses happiness over successful launch of XPoSat satellite

New Delhi,1st January: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today expressed happiness over the successful launch of XPoSat satellite by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He extended his best wishes to ISRO scientists along with the space fraternity for taking India to heights.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“A great start to 2024 thanks to our scientists! This launch is wonderful news for the space sector and will enhance India’s prowess in this field. Best wishes to our scientists at ISRO and the entire space fraternity in taking India to unprecedented heights.”