PM congratulates Gujarat for setting world record for most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues

New Delhi,1st January: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today congratulated Gujarat for setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues.

He also urged everyone to make Surya Namaskar a part of their daily routine due to its immense benefits.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat – setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues! As we all know, the number 108 holds a special significance in our culture. The venues also include the iconic Modhera Sun Temple, where several people joined. This is indeed a true testament to our commitment to Yoga and our cultural heritage.

I also urge you all to make Surya Namaskar a part of your daily routine. The benefits are immense.”