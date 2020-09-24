PhonePe launches Switch Gully to welcome the Cricket season

Bengaluru: PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced ‘Switch Gully’ – a one stop shop for everything cricket. Switch Gully allows fans to follow match scores, test themselves with fun cricket quizzes and games and purchase cool merchandise while also availing exciting offers like cashback upto Rs.1000 on mobile & DTH recharges, food orders, ticket purchases and much more. All this, is brought to PhonePe users via exclusive tie ups with our merchant partners.

“Being the co-presenting broadcast sponsor of IPL, Switch Gully is an attempt to make the cricket fever come alive on the PhonePe app. It is a digital version of a live experience zone for cricket aficionados where they can get quick access to great content, exciting contests and amazing offers while enjoying their favourite sporting event.” said Sonika Chandra, Vice President – Business Development at PhonePe.

Switch Gully exclusively launched on the Switch platform for this cricket season will have over 20 exclusive offers and contests for users and aims to be an experience zone where users can shop, eat, binge and win rewards.

