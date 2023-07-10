PepsiCo India introduces Pepsi® Black™ bottles made from 100% recycled plastic

New Delhi: PepsiCo India, a leading global consumer packaged goods company, reinforced its commitment towards sustainability and plastic circularity by introducing India’s first 100% rPET (recycled plastic) bottles* in the Carbonated Beverage category with Pepsi® Black™. This launch is part of PepsiCo India’s mission to build a positive value chain through a circular, inclusive economy where packaging never becomes waste.

George Kovoor, Senior Vice President, Beverages and Sustainability, PepsiCo India said, “We are encouraged by the measures taken by the Government to promote a circular economy in India. We are proud to launch the 100% rPET bottles of Pepsi Black. This an important milestone in our sustainability journey, backed by our intent to create a positive value chain and this launch is yet another step in that direction. We shall learn and evolve as we continue our endeavors to build a robust ecosystem while expanding the use of recycled content in our packaging.”

The Pepsi Black rPET bottles* are made from 100% recycled plastic and are manufactured in India in partnership with Srichakra Polyplast (India) Private Limited with the bottling partner, Varun Beverages.

Driven by its ‘Winning with pep+’ philosophy, the company recognizes the importance of taking comprehensive efforts to reduce, recycle and re-invent its packaging. PepsiCo India is dedicated to developing innovative solutions, reducing its carbon footprint, and embracing sustainable practices like reuse and refill, that will inspire consumers, aligning with its long-term commitments to protect the environment.