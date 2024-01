In honour of the great leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Ministry of Culture celebrated Parakram Diwas at the iconic Red Fort. The event was graced by Hon’ble PM Modi where he paid tribute to Netaji.

The event encapsulated multiple exhibitions on Netaji, Sand Art, Light & Sound show, archives exhibitions showcasing rare photographs & documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of #Netaji, the Azad Hind Fauj & more. The celebration will continue till 31st Jan’24.