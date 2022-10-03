Overall Coal Production Increases by 12% to 57.93 Million Ton in September

New Delhi : India’s overall coal production increased by 12.01 per cent to 57.93 Million Ton (MT) from 51.72 MT during September, 2022 as compared to September 2021. As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during September 2022, CIL,SCCL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 12.35 %, 8.43% and 12.37 % by producing 45.67 MT, 4.93 MT and 7.33 MT respectively.

Of the top 37 mines, 25 mines production level has been more than 100 per cent and another five mines’ production stood between 80 and 100 per cent during September.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 1.95 per cent to 61.18 Million Ton (MT) from 60.02 MT during September 2022 as compared to the same period last year. During September, 2022, CIL , SCCL and Captive mines /others registered a growth of 1.03, 4.13 and 6.84 per cent by despatching 48.88 MT, 4.77 MT and 7.53 MT respectively.

Power utilities despatch has increased to 51.71 MT during Sept 2022 as compared to 50.16 MT same time last year. Coal based power generation has registered a growth of 13.40 % in Sept’22 as compared to the previous year. The overall power generation in Sept’22 has been 13.77% higher than the power generated in September 2021.