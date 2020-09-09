Over 11.5 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in India in the last 24 hour

New Delhi: On the day when India has registered the highest single day recoveries of nearly 75,000, it continues to set a record in testing too. More than 11.5 lakh COVID samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

India is one of the few countries that have reported very high numbers of daily testing. The daily testing capacity has already crossed 11 lakh. With 11,54,549 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has further strengthened the national diagnostic capacity.

With this achievement, the cumulative tests have crossed 5.18 crore (5,18,04,677).

Timely diagnosis through higher levels of country-wide testing has furnished valuable opportunities to isolate or hospitalize the positive cases adequately in advance for appropriate treatment. This in turn has facilitated lower mortality rates (1.69% today) and speedy recovery.

Expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country through various calibrated measures have given a substantial boost. Building on this achievement, the Tests Per Million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 37,539. It continues to maintain the constant upward trend.

From one testing lab in Pune in January 2020, today the country stands strengthened with 1678 labs including 1040 labs in the government sector and 638 private labs These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 854 (Govt: 469 + Private: 385)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 703 (Govt: 537 + Private: 166)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 121 (Govt: 34 + Private: 87)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

