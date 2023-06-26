Opening of Bids for 7th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions



The auction process of 103 coal/lignite mines for sale of coal under 7th round of commercial coal mine auctions was launched by the Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on March 29, 2023. The last date for submission of online Technical Bids for all the coal mines is 1200 hours on June 27, 2023 and offline submission is 1600 hours on June 27, 2023.



As part of the auction process, Technical Bids comprising of online and offline bid documents will be opened on June 28, 2023, 10:00 am onwards at New Delhi, in the presence of the bidders.



