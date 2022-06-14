One Nation One Product (ODOP) will give impetus to the handicraft sector as well as the artisans: Darshana Jardosh

New Delhi :One Nation One Product (ODOP) will give impetus to the handicraft sector as well as the artisans, said Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh while inaugurating the “The Lota Shop”, at National Crafts Museum here today.

She reiterated the significance of museums stating that there’s huge potential in them to attract foreign tourists and buyers. She added that the Centre is working towards One Nation One Product which will give impetus to the handicraft sector as well as the artisans. She stressed on the importance of artisans and requested not to bargain for their Art, which is a priceless gift to the country. Smt. Jardosh also said that on the lines of the National Handloom Day, she will request to announce a day dedicated to handicrafts.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India ltd (CCIC), popularly known as the Central Cottage Industries Emporium recently opened its new outlet “Lota Shop” at Crafts Museum, Pragati Maidan aiming to attract both Indian and foreign tourists.

Shri U.P. Singh, Secretary (Textile) talked about the facilities provided by the Museum and said that in future, he expects encouraging footfall. He said that the Museum provides facilities of lodging and also have audio visual facility for visitors. The Ministry plans to further strengthen the infrastructure of the Museum. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding has been prepared with ITPO to provide parking facility. He said that visitors of the Museum, who are charged a nominal entry fee, will be able to visit events and exhibitions at ITPO without paying additional fare.

The Lota shop derives its name from the most celebrated vessel of everyday use “Lota” found in so many designs and mediums across India. The Lota Shop by Cottage provides a unique opportunity for craft lovers both domestic and international, to pick up a quintessential piece during a visit to the Indian Heritage National Crafts Museum.

Set up against the rural backdrop of Crafts Museum, this exclusive sales outlet exudes the essence of ethnic India. Done up in ethnic yet contemporary style, “Lota shop” showcases fine handcrafted curios, souvenirs, handicrafts and textiles based on the traditional craft forms of India. It is yet another step taken forward by Central Cottage Industries Emporium in promoting the rich and diverse Indian craft heritage & the craftsperson by giving them a platform to exhibit their best creations thus sustaining their livelihood towards making an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIC), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Textiles is engaged in the promotion and retail marketing of authentic high quality Indian Handloom and Handicraft products through its showrooms in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Varanasi and Gujarat. CCIC sources its merchandise directly from artisans, weavers, master craft persons, Shilp Gurus, National Awardees and Clusters. CCIC is dedicated to the development of Indian crafts including languishing and vanishing crafts and weaves. It is unique as it covers all crafts, all paintings and all handloom from entire India and does not target for any particular area or community, thus providing a unique platform for showcasing and marketing of handloom & handicraft products globally.

Shri Shantmanu, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) and Chairman CCIC, Shri Sohan Kumar Jha, Senior Director Crafts Museum, CMDE Mahendra Veer Singh Negi, NM (Retd.), Managing Director, CCIC and other Senior Officials of Ministry & CCIC and others were present at the event.