On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw offers floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Rail Bhavan

New Delhi : Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, paid floral tributes to the legendary tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, at Rail Bhavan today.
Janjtiya Gaurav Diwas was celebrated with patriotic fervor throughout Indian Railways. To commemorate the occasion, banners were digitally displayed at the major railway stations. Audio clips were also played on the Public Address system at railway stations highlighting the importance of the occasion. In addition, online Quiz, Essay and Painting Competitions were also organized by Zonal Railways. Folk songs were sung by the cultural teams of Zonal Railways.
In the last 8 years, Railways has taken up a large number of projects in the schedule areas, giving impetus to their connectivity and business opportunities for the peopleliving there.