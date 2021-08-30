Olympic Bronze Medalist PV Sindhu, Felicitated by RINL, Ministry of Steel

New Delhi : Olympic Bronze Medalist and Brand Ambassador, PV Sindhu was felicitated on her recent success in the Tokyo Olympics by RINL, Ministry of Steel at Vizag.

On the occasion, DK Mohanty, CMD Addl. Charge, RINL said that PV Sindhu is a source of pride for the country and Vizag Steel. She made the entire country proud with her back to back Olympic wins. Addressing the gathering, Mohanty highlighted PV Sindhu’s achievements and contributions to sports and promoting the brand image of RINL-Vizag Steel as its Brand Ambassador in the country and abroad. Mohanty said that RINL is active in promoting and strengthen ports activities and maintaining the Sports infrastructure in Ukkunagaram . He urged employees and children to make use of all sports facilities.

Sindhu expressed her gratitude to the management for reposing trust in her for becoming a “Brand Ambassador of RINL-Vizag Steel”. Responding to the felicitations, PV Sindhu acknowledged the support of RINL in strengthening sports and praised RINL for the several sports initiatives being taken up by RINL.

Inline with the clarion call given by the Prime Minister of India in his recent interaction with Olympic winners for promoting nutrition and encouraging sports among school children, she interacted with Visakha Vimala Vidyalayam children of Ukkunagaram. She also visited Arunodya Special School and interacted with special children besides inaugurating the CISF Badminton Hall.