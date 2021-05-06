Officers of Excise and Taxation contribute Rs. 11,11,111 towards CMRF

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was presented a cheque of Rs. 11,11,111 by the officers of Excise and Taxation Department including Assistant Commissioners Association here yesterday towards Chief Minister Relief Fund, as contribution made by the officers of the Department.



Chief Minister thanked the contributors for this noble gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in helping the needy and poor people during the hour of distress.



The Association thanked the Chief Minister for creating separate ‘H.P. Revenue (State Taxes and Excise) Services for existing officers of the Department.



Himachal Pradesh Assistant Commissioners Association and other senior officers also thanked the Chief Minister for this gesture.



President of the Association Dr. O.P. Yadav thanked the Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary Excise and Taxation Jagdish Chand Sharma for acceding their long pending demand.



Additional Commissioners Hitesh Sharma, Rajeshwar Janartha and Rakesh Sharma, Joint Commissioners Kulbhushan Gautam and Tashi Katoch, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Sood, General Secretary of Association Rajesh Sharma, Senior Vice President Dr. Virender Sharma, Cashier Ankur Thakur and Member Poonam Thakur were also present on the occasion.

Related