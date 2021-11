Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that schools for Class VI and VII students will reopen after Diwali.

Besides, it has been decided that in a phase wise manner the schools of primary class students will open and in first phase the classes of Class VI and VII will open after Diwali and then later it will be decided when to open schools of I to V, said School and Mass Education Minister.