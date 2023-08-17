Odisha’s Aditya Khadanga successfully conquers Russia’s highest peak

Bhubaneswar: A young spirit from Odisha has unfurled Indian national flag “Tiranga” at his successful expedition to Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of Russia.



Aditya Khadanga has previously brought glory to the state by conquering Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania considered as the highest peak of Africa.



Aditya, who hails from Bargarh district of Odisha has completed his MBBS and currently preparing to pursue further education. He is a keen traveller and mountaineer by passion.