OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha’s Aditya Khadanga successfully conquers Russia’s highest peak

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: A young spirit from Odisha has unfurled Indian national flag “Tiranga” at his successful expedition to Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of Russia.

Aditya Khadanga has previously brought glory to the state by conquering Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania considered as the highest peak of Africa.

Aditya, who hails from Bargarh district of Odisha has completed his MBBS and currently preparing to pursue further education. He is a keen traveller and mountaineer by passion.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.