Odisha working to provide ecosystem to make it a hub for sports industry says Captain D.S. Mishra, Minister for Energy, MSME, Industries & Home (MoS)

New Delhi : The Government of Odisha is working to make the state a hub of sports industry and is inviting businesses to set up manufacturing units, Captain D.S. Mishra, Minister for Energy, MSME, Industries & Home (MoS) said at an ASSOCHAM virtual conference today.

“Going forward the government will provide an ecosystem to help sports industries serve not only Indian requirements but also meet global demands,” said the Minister while addressing the business leaders in an ASSOCHAM virtual meet on ‘Building Odisha State Capabilities for Global Value Chain’.

Showcasing Odisha as an attractive destination for investors, he added, “Odisha has the cheapest per unit cost of production in the country, we are willing to provide all the facilities and subsidies to the industry.”

Talking about the tourism potential in Kalahandi District of Odisha he said, “People go to London and Switzerland for vacation, instead you should visit Kalahandi which is an attractive tourist destination having several natural and cultural attractions. You will get to meet the local tribal people in person and will learn about their challenges and hardships.”

In his address at the ASSOCHAM virtual meet, Mr Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Odisha said “From the global value chain point of view, Odisha is emerging as one of the most important destinations for business. Traditionally known as a mineral rich state, every mineral known to mankind is mined in Odisha and every mineral is required for any industry in the world. This resource business has led to a very intensive process of industrialization in the state of Odisha, particularly in the last two decades.”

He added, “Odisha also enjoys locational advantages, we have a 480 kilometers long coastline and many ports, so for any industry that wants to plug into the global value chains, whether it is for supply of goods, product goods, finished goods or for raw materials, we enjoy a unique identity in terms of the linkages to the outside world.”

Highlighting the large pool of skilled manpower, he said, “Odisha is a land of human resources having the most productive and most skilled workers in any industrial areas across India.”

Mr Sharma further said that Odisha is emerging as the most important destinations for businesses and industry owing to its low cost of doing business and ease of doing business in terms of clearances, licenses and permits together with a positive policy framework, robust infrastructure and mechanism.

Other key speakers included – Mr Soham Misra, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Iron & Steel Sub Council-East & Director, Amalgam Steel; Mr Deepak Gulahti, Co-Chairman, ASSOCHAM National on Ease of Doing Business and Group Logistic Director, Vedanta; Mr Bhakti Raj, Head, Kalinganagar Project, The Tata Power Co. Ltd. & ASSOCHAM Member; Mr Bibhu Prasad Mishra, Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.; Mr Srikanth Badiga, Director, Phoenix India and ASSOCHAM Member and Mr Rajesh Kharbanda, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Sports & Fitness Industry and Managing Director, Nivia.