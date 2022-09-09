Odisha to host FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup for football in Kalinga Stadium on 11, 14 & 17 October

Bhubaneswar : Odisha is going to host FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup for football. Kalinga Stadium will host three India pool matches on 11, 14 & 17 October this year decided in a high level preparatory meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Ch Mahapatra today.

Reviewing the preparations made so far Chief Secretary directed the concerned depts to complete assigned preparatory works by end of Sept. Works regarding infrastructure up-gradation in the Stadium, addl parking facilities, pitch maintenance were reviewed in the meeting.

Further,there will be promotional activities like 38 days school programme and city activation, city barding, organisation of football carnival involving around 60,000 school students etc prior to the match. #FIFA official Roma Khanna expressed deep satisfaction over the progress.