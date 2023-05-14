Odisha Revenue Minister Pramila Mallik Given Additional Portfolios Of School And Mass Education, Labour

Bhubaneswar: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik was given additional portfolios of School and Mass Education and Labour departments.

The development came a day after Samir Ranjan Dash and Srikant Sahu resigned as School and Mass Education and Labour Ministers respectively. They quit the position citing that they would work for the party organization.

Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha also stepped down citing personal reason, and showed interest towards party organizations.

He said “I resigned as the Speaker of Odisha Assembly due to personal reason. I will discharge the responsibility whatever my party would assign me”.

Speculation is doing rounds regarding a possible Cabinet reshuffle folling the resignation of two Ministers and Speaker.