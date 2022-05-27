Odisha Reports 9 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288410. Khurdha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sundargargh district with 3 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 26th May

New Positive Cases: 9

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Cuttack: 1

3. Khurda: 3

4. Sundargarh: 3

New recoveries: 12

Cumulative tested: 31694930

Positive: 1288410

Recovered: 1279155

Active cases: 76