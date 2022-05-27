Odisha Reports 9 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288410. Khurdha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sundargargh district with 3 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 26th May
New Positive Cases: 9
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Khurda: 3
4. Sundargarh: 3
New recoveries: 12
Cumulative tested: 31694930
Positive: 1288410
Recovered: 1279155
Active cases: 76