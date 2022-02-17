Odisha reports 886 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 886 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1280784. Khordha district registered the Highest of 86 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 40 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 16th Feb
New Positive Cases: 886
Of which 0-18 years: 169
In quarantine: 516
Local contacts: 370
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 36
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 13
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 40
8. Deogarh: 15
9. Dhenkanal: 10
10. Gajapati: 23
11. Ganjam: 16
12. Jagatsinghpur: 14
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 20
15. Kalahandi: 12
16. Kandhamal: 25
17. Kendrapada: 18
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 86
20. Koraput: 66
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 23
23. Nawarangpur: 13
24. Nayagarh: 20
25. Nuapada: 19
26. Puri: 8
27. Rayagada: 22
28. Sambalpur: 179
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 79
31. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 1639
Cumulative tested: 28656761
Positive: 1280784
Recovered: 1263106
Active cases: 8664