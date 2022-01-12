Odisha reports 8778 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8778 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1091547. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2615 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 766 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 11th Jan
New Positive Cases: 8778
Of which 0-18 years: 792
In quarantine: 5096
Local contacts: 3682
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 107
2. Balasore: 231
3. Bargarh: 136
4. Bhadrak: 103
5. Balangir: 216
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 766
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 78
10. Gajapati: 72
11. Ganjam: 106
12. Jagatsinghpur: 114
13. Jajpur: 191
14. Jharsuguda: 203
15. Kalahandi: 86
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 46
18. Keonjhar: 95
19. Khurda: 2615
20. Koraput: 161
21. Malkangiri: 12
22. Mayurbhanj: 338
23. Nawarangpur: 112
24. Nayagarh: 75
25. Nuapada: 67
26. Puri: 216
27. Rayagada: 65
28. Sambalpur: 596
29. Sonepur: 87
30. Sundargarh: 1252
31. State Pool: 575
New recoveries: 752
Cumulative tested: 26322602
Positive: 1091547
Recovered: 1047783
Active cases: 35242