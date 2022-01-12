Odisha reports 8778 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8778 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1091547. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2615 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 766 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 11th Jan

New Positive Cases: 8778

Of which 0-18 years: 792

In quarantine: 5096

Local contacts: 3682

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 107

2. Balasore: 231

3. Bargarh: 136

4. Bhadrak: 103

5. Balangir: 216

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 766

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 78

10. Gajapati: 72

11. Ganjam: 106

12. Jagatsinghpur: 114

13. Jajpur: 191

14. Jharsuguda: 203

15. Kalahandi: 86

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 46

18. Keonjhar: 95

19. Khurda: 2615

20. Koraput: 161

21. Malkangiri: 12

22. Mayurbhanj: 338

23. Nawarangpur: 112

24. Nayagarh: 75

25. Nuapada: 67

26. Puri: 216

27. Rayagada: 65

28. Sambalpur: 596

29. Sonepur: 87

30. Sundargarh: 1252

31. State Pool: 575

New recoveries: 752

Cumulative tested: 26322602

Positive: 1091547

Recovered: 1047783

Active cases: 35242