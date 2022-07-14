Odisha reports 804 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 804 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 13th July
New Positive Cases: 804
Of which 0-18 years: 71
In quarantine: 471
Local contacts: 333
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Balangir: 5
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 119
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Gajapati: 5
10. Jagatsinghpur: 18
11. Jajpur: 19
12. Jharsuguda: 9
13. Kalahandi: 8
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Keonjhar: 5
16. Khurda: 307
17. Koraput: 6
18. Malkangiri: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 28
20. Nayagarh: 17
21. Nuapada: 9
22. Puri: 28
23. Rayagada: 2
24. Sambalpur: 30
25. Sonepur: 9
26. Sundargarh: 80
27. State Pool: 71
New recoveries: 420
Cumulative tested: 32295438
Positive: 1296132
Recovered: 1282690
Active cases: 4262