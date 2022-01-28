Odisha reports 5057 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 5057 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1236226. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1111 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 495 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 27th Jan
New Positives Cases: 5057
Of which 0-18 years: 667
In quarantine: 2932
Local contacts: 2125
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 110
2. Balasore: 202
3. Bargarh: 85
4. Bhadrak: 91
5. Balangir: 133
6. Boudh: 44
7. Cuttack: 495
8. Deogarh: 51
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 68
11. Ganjam: 60
12. Jagatsinghpur: 125
13. Jajpur: 128
14. Jharsuguda: 50
15. Kalahandi: 140
16. Kandhamal: 84
17. Kendrapada: 34
18. Keonjhar: 49
19. Khurda: 1111
20. Koraput: 76
21. Malkangiri: 58
22. Mayurbhanj: 135
23. Nawarangpur: 136
24. Nayagarh: 217
25. Nuapada: 190
26. Puri: 94
27. Rayagada: 85
28. Sambalpur: 179
29. Sonepur: 104
30. Sundargarh: 429
31. State Pool: 225
New recoveries: 11157
Cumulative tested: 27443759
Positive: 1236226
Recovered: 1163396
Active cases: 64217