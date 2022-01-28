Odisha reports 5057 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 5057 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1236226. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1111 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 495 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 27th Jan

New Positives Cases: 5057

Of which 0-18 years: 667

In quarantine: 2932

Local contacts: 2125

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 110

2. Balasore: 202

3. Bargarh: 85

4. Bhadrak: 91

5. Balangir: 133

6. Boudh: 44

7. Cuttack: 495

8. Deogarh: 51

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 68

11. Ganjam: 60

12. Jagatsinghpur: 125

13. Jajpur: 128

14. Jharsuguda: 50

15. Kalahandi: 140

16. Kandhamal: 84

17. Kendrapada: 34

18. Keonjhar: 49

19. Khurda: 1111

20. Koraput: 76

21. Malkangiri: 58

22. Mayurbhanj: 135

23. Nawarangpur: 136

24. Nayagarh: 217

25. Nuapada: 190

26. Puri: 94

27. Rayagada: 85

28. Sambalpur: 179

29. Sonepur: 104

30. Sundargarh: 429

31. State Pool: 225

New recoveries: 11157

Cumulative tested: 27443759

Positive: 1236226

Recovered: 1163396

Active cases: 64217