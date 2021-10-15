Odisha reports 467 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 467 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1034276 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 221 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 67 cases.

October

New Positive Cases: 467

Of which 0-18 years: 66

In quarantine: 271

Local contacts: 196

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 67

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 6

9. Ganjam: 10

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 9

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 17

16. Keonjhar: 2

17. Khurda: 221

18. Koraput: 3

19. Mayurbhanj: 9

20. Nawarangpur: 5

21. Nayagarh: 3

22. Puri: 16

23. Rayagada: 3

24. Sambalpur: 4

25. Sonepur: 2

26. Sundargarh: 8

27. State Pool: 52

New recoveries: 477

Cumulative tested: 20952333

Positive: 1034276

Recovered: 1020645

Active cases: 5299