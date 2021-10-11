Odisha reports 448 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 448 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1032144 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 208 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 48 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 10th October
New Positive Cases: 448
Of which 0-18 years: 59
In quarantine: 259
Local contacts: 189
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 13
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 48
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 4
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 19
13. Jajpur: 12
14. Jharsuguda: 4
15. Kendrapada: 13
16. Keonjhar: 3
17. Khurda: 208
18. Koraput: 2
19. Malkangiri: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 17
21. Nawarangpur: 1
22. Nayagarh: 4
23. Nuapada: 2
24. Puri: 12
25. Rayagada: 1
26. Sambalpur: 9
27. Sundargarh: 10
28. State Pool: 51
New recoveries: 438
Cumulative tested: 20709152
Positive: 1032144
Recovered: 1018749
Active cases: 5087