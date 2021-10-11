Odisha reports 448 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 448 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1032144 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 208 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 48 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 10th October New Positive Cases: 448 Of which 0-18 years: 59 In quarantine: 259 Local contacts: 189 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 2 2. Balasore: 13 3. Bargarh: 1 4. Bhadrak: 3 5. Balangir: 3 6. Boudh: 1 7. Cuttack: 48 8. Deogarh: 1 9. Dhenkanal: 4 10. Gajapati: 1 11. Ganjam: 1 12. Jagatsinghpur: 19 13. Jajpur: 12 14. Jharsuguda: 4 15. Kendrapada: 13 16. Keonjhar: 3 17. Khurda: 208 18. Koraput: 2 19. Malkangiri: 2 20. Mayurbhanj: 17 21. Nawarangpur: 1 22. Nayagarh: 4 23. Nuapada: 2 24. Puri: 12 25. Rayagada: 1 26. Sambalpur: 9 27. Sundargarh: 10 28. State Pool: 51 New recoveries: 438 Cumulative tested: 20709152 Positive: 1032144 Recovered: 1018749 Active cases: 5087