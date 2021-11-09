Odisha reports 296 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 296 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1044041. Khordha district registered the Highest of 152 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 23 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 8th November
New Positive Cases: 296
Of which 0-18 years: 58
In quarantine: 174
Local contacts: 122
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Bhadrak: 4
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 23
5. Deogarh: 5
6. Dhenkanal: 1
7. Gajapati: 10
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 14
10. Jharsuguda: 1
11. Kendrapada: 1
12. Khurda: 152
13. Koraput: 1
14. Malkangiri: 4
15. Mayurbhanj: 4
16. Nawarangpur: 1
17. Nayagarh: 1
18. Puri: 1
19. Rayagada: 1
20. Sambalpur: 4
21. Sundargarh: 23
22. State Pool: 36
New recoveries: 369
Cumulative tested: 22524398
Positive: 1044041
Recovered: 1032566
Active cases: 3058