Odisha reports 296 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 296 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1044041. Khordha district registered the Highest of 152 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 23 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 8th November

New Positive Cases: 296

Of which 0-18 years: 58

In quarantine: 174

Local contacts: 122

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bhadrak: 4

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 23

5. Deogarh: 5

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 10

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 14

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kendrapada: 1

12. Khurda: 152

13. Koraput: 1

14. Malkangiri: 4

15. Mayurbhanj: 4

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 1

19. Rayagada: 1

20. Sambalpur: 4

21. Sundargarh: 23

22. State Pool: 36

New recoveries: 369

Cumulative tested: 22524398

Positive: 1044041

Recovered: 1032566

Active cases: 3058