Odisha reports 2697 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2697 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1262102. Khordha district registered the Highest of 513 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 138 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd Feb
New Positive Cases: 2697
Of which 0-18 years: 435
In quarantine: 1568
Local contacts: 1129
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 55
2. Balasore: 73
3. Bargarh: 53
4. Bhadrak: 48
5. Balangir: 98
6. Boudh: 48
7. Cuttack: 138
8. Deogarh: 39
9. Dhenkanal: 40
10. Gajapati: 59
11. Ganjam: 16
12. Jagatsinghpur: 67
13. Jajpur: 127
14. Jharsuguda: 36
15. Kalahandi: 95
16. Kandhamal: 34
17. Kendrapada: 40
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 513
20. Koraput: 41
21. Malkangiri: 18
22. Mayurbhanj: 128
23. Nawarangpur: 75
24. Nayagarh: 96
25. Nuapada: 55
26. Puri: 63
27. Rayagada: 85
28. Sambalpur: 85
29. Sonepur: 29
30. Sundargarh: 291
31. State Pool: 108
New recoveries: 7487
Cumulative tested: 27872986
Positive: 1262102
Recovered: 1222867
Active cases: 30493