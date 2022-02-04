Odisha reports 2697 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 2697 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1262102. Khordha district registered the Highest of 513 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 138 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd Feb

New Positive Cases: 2697

Of which 0-18 years: 435

In quarantine: 1568

Local contacts: 1129

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 55

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 53

4. Bhadrak: 48

5. Balangir: 98

6. Boudh: 48

7. Cuttack: 138

8. Deogarh: 39

9. Dhenkanal: 40

10. Gajapati: 59

11. Ganjam: 16

12. Jagatsinghpur: 67

13. Jajpur: 127

14. Jharsuguda: 36

15. Kalahandi: 95

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 40

18. Keonjhar: 44

19. Khurda: 513

20. Koraput: 41

21. Malkangiri: 18

22. Mayurbhanj: 128

23. Nawarangpur: 75

24. Nayagarh: 96

25. Nuapada: 55

26. Puri: 63

27. Rayagada: 85

28. Sambalpur: 85

29. Sonepur: 29

30. Sundargarh: 291

31. State Pool: 108

New recoveries: 7487

Cumulative tested: 27872986

Positive: 1262102

Recovered: 1222867

Active cases: 30493