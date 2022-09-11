Odisha reports 245 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 245 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 10th Sept

New Positive Cases: 245

Of which 0-18 years: 43

In quarantine: 144

Local contacts: 101

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 12

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 12

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Ganjam: 4

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kalahandi: 6

13. Kandhamal: 4

14. Kendrapada: 2

15. Keonjhar: 6

16. Khurda: 33

17. Koraput: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 8

19. Nawarangpur: 17

20. Nayagarh: 7

21. Nuapada: 8

22. Puri: 12

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 16

25. Sonepur: 5

26. Sundargarh: 58

27. State Pool: 8

New recoveries: 246

Cumulative tested: 33330088

Positive: 1330240

Recovered: 1319246

Active cases: 1756