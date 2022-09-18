Odisha reports 207 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 207 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 17th Sept
New Positive Cases: 207
Of which 0-18 years: 37
In quarantine: 121
Local contacts: 86
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 11
2. Bargarh: 5
3. Balangir: 6
4. Cuttack: 15
5. Deogarh: 4
6. Gajapati: 2
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 4
9. Jajpur: 1
10. Jharsuguda: 1
11. Kalahandi: 8
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 6
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 57
16. Mayurbhanj: 5
17. Nawarangpur: 8
18. Nayagarh: 5
19. Nuapada: 2
20. Puri: 11
21. Rayagada: 6
22. Sambalpur: 7
23. Sonepur: 3
24. Sundargarh: 24
25. State Pool: 12
New recoveries: 228
Cumulative tested: 33424588
Positive: 1331793
Recovered: 1320945
Active cases: 1609