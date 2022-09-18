Odisha reports 207 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 207 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 17th Sept

New Positive Cases: 207

Of which 0-18 years: 37

In quarantine: 121

Local contacts: 86

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 5

3. Balangir: 6

4. Cuttack: 15

5. Deogarh: 4

6. Gajapati: 2

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 4

9. Jajpur: 1

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kalahandi: 8

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 6

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 57

16. Mayurbhanj: 5

17. Nawarangpur: 8

18. Nayagarh: 5

19. Nuapada: 2

20. Puri: 11

21. Rayagada: 6

22. Sambalpur: 7

23. Sonepur: 3

24. Sundargarh: 24

25. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 228

Cumulative tested: 33424588

Positive: 1331793

Recovered: 1320945

Active cases: 1609