Odisha reports 204 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 204 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 30th June

New Positive Cases: 204

Of which 0-18 years: 18

In quarantine: 119

Local contacts: 85

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 8

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Cuttack: 38

4. Deogarh: 3

5. Dhenkanal: 1

6. Jagatsinghpur: 2

7. Jajpur: 1

8. Kandhamal: 1

9. Kendrapada: 2

10. Keonjhar: 1

11. Khurda: 86

12. Mayurbhanj: 5

13. Nayagarh: 1

14. Nuapada: 4

15. Puri: 5

16. Sambalpur: 3

17. Sundargarh: 18

18. State Pool: 22