Odisha reports 204 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 204 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 30th June
New Positive Cases: 204
Of which 0-18 years: 18
In quarantine: 119
Local contacts: 85
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 8
2. Bhadrak: 3
3. Cuttack: 38
4. Deogarh: 3
5. Dhenkanal: 1
6. Jagatsinghpur: 2
7. Jajpur: 1
8. Kandhamal: 1
9. Kendrapada: 2
10. Keonjhar: 1
11. Khurda: 86
12. Mayurbhanj: 5
13. Nayagarh: 1
14. Nuapada: 4
15. Puri: 5
16. Sambalpur: 3
17. Sundargarh: 18
18. State Pool: 22