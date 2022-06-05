OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Reports 19 New Positive Cases Today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 19 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288504 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 6 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 5 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th June

New Positive Cases: 19
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 12
Local contacts: 7

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2
2. Cuttack: 5
3. Deogarh: 1
4. Ganjam: 2
5. Khurda: 6
6. Nayagarh: 1
7. Sundargarh: 1
8. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31804157
Positive: 1288504
Recovered: 1279235
Active cases: 90

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.