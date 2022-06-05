Odisha Reports 19 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 19 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288504 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 6 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 5 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th June

New Positive Cases: 19

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 12

Local contacts: 7

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Cuttack: 5

3. Deogarh: 1

4. Ganjam: 2

5. Khurda: 6

6. Nayagarh: 1

7. Sundargarh: 1

8. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31804157

Positive: 1288504

Recovered: 1279235

Active cases: 90