Odisha reports 180 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 180 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 28th Sept
New Positive Cases: 180
Of which 0-18 years: 31
In quarantine: 106
Local contacts: 74
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 11
2. Bargarh: 4
3. Balangir: 4
4. Cuttack: 26
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Gajapati: 1
7. Jagatsinghpur: 7
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Kandhamal: 3
10. Kendrapada: 1
11. Keonjhar: 2
12. Khurda: 24
13. Koraput: 5
14. Mayurbhanj: 9
15. Nawarangpur: 3
16. Nayagarh: 4
17. Nuapada: 1
18. Puri: 15
19. Rayagada: 1
20. Sambalpur: 11
21. Sonepur: 6
22. Sundargarh: 31
23. State Pool: 5
New recoveries: 221
Cumulative tested: 33563568
Positive: 1333887
Recovered: 1323256
Active cases: 1386