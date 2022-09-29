Odisha reports 180 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 180 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 28th Sept

New Positive Cases: 180

Of which 0-18 years: 31

In quarantine: 106

Local contacts: 74

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 4

3. Balangir: 4

4. Cuttack: 26

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Gajapati: 1

7. Jagatsinghpur: 7

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Kandhamal: 3

10. Kendrapada: 1

11. Keonjhar: 2

12. Khurda: 24

13. Koraput: 5

14. Mayurbhanj: 9

15. Nawarangpur: 3

16. Nayagarh: 4

17. Nuapada: 1

18. Puri: 15

19. Rayagada: 1

20. Sambalpur: 11

21. Sonepur: 6

22. Sundargarh: 31

23. State Pool: 5

New recoveries: 221

Cumulative tested: 33563568

Positive: 1333887

Recovered: 1323256

Active cases: 1386