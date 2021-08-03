Odisha reports 1,702 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 1702 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today from hospital, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.
With this, the total recovered cases of the state now stand at 962088.
District wise recovery list:
463 from Khordha
233 from Cuttack
110 from Baleswar
108 from Jajapur
82 from Bhadrak
79 from Anugul
72 from Mayurbhanj
71 from Puri
56 from Jagatsinghpur
51 from Nayagarh
44 from Sundargarh
43 from Dhenkanal
41 from Kendrapara
22 from Keonjhar
14 from Sambalpur
13 from Nuapada
13 from Sonepur
10 from Bargarh
10 from Kandhamal
10 from Koraput
10 from Malkangiri
9 from Boudh
9 from Deogarh
8 from Ganjam
7 from Bolangir
6 from Rayagada
5 from Jharsuguda
5 from Nabarangpur
4 from Kalahandi
94 from State Pool