Odisha reports 16 new COVID19 deaths Today, toll mounts to 783

Bhubaneswar: 16 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 783.

Demise of sixteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 45 year old male of Balasore district.

2.A 58 year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 51 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. A 37 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 50 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

6.A 59 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Bronchial asthma.

7.A 58 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8.A 64 year old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

9.A 52 year old male of Jajpur district.

10. A 64 year old male of Koraput district.

11.A 48 year old male of Koraput district.

12.A 50 year old male of Koraput district.

13.A 53 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

14. An 80 year old female of Puri district.

15.A 62 year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Obesity.

16.A 42 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes

