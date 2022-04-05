Odisha reports 15 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 15 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287757. Khordha district registered the Highest of 9 COVID19 infections followed by Sundargarh district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 4th April
New Positive Cases: 15
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 9
Local contacts: 6
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Kendrapada: 1
2. Khurda: 9
3. Mayurbhanj: 1
4. Nuapada: 1
5. Sundargarh: 1
6. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 52
Cumulative tested: 30802080
Positive: 1287757
Recovered: 1278322
Active cases: 261