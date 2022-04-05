Odisha reports 15 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 15 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287757. Khordha district registered the Highest of 9 COVID19 infections followed by Sundargarh district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th April

New Positive Cases: 15

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 9

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Kendrapada: 1

2. Khurda: 9

3. Mayurbhanj: 1

4. Nuapada: 1

5. Sundargarh: 1

6. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 52

Cumulative tested: 30802080

Positive: 1287757

Recovered: 1278322

Active cases: 261