Odisha reports 15 deaths due to COVID19 Today, Toll rises to 1,072

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 15 deaths due to COVID19 in the last 24 hours, death toll mounts to 1072.

Demise of fifteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 78-year old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2.A 58-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3.A 65-year old Female of Kalahandi District.

4.A 72-year old male of Rayagada District who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 63-year old male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6.A 65-year old male of Kendrapara who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7.A 68-year old male of Kandhamal district.

8.A 25-year old female of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Compressive Myelopathy.

9.A 60-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

10. A 72-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

11.A 48-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

12.A 64-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism Disease.

13.A 62-year old male of Cuttack district.

14.A 47-year old female of Jajpur district.

15. A 56-year old male of Balasore district.

