Odisha reports 1497 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1497 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1268308. Khordha district registered the Highest of 251 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 69 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 6th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1497

Of which 0-18 years: 283

In quarantine: 874

Local contacts: 623

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 71

2. Balasore: 50

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 22

6. Boudh: 32

6. Boudh: 32

7. Cuttack: 69

8. Deogarh: 62

9. Dhenkanal: 27

10. Gajapati: 45

11. Ganjam: 8

12. Jagatsinghpur: 24

13. Jajpur: 64

14. Jharsuguda: 75

15. Kalahandi: 38

16. Kandhamal: 31

17. Kendrapada: 16

18. Keonjhar: 42

19. Khurda: 251

20. Koraput: 66

21. Malkangiri: 7

22. Mayurbhanj: 35

23. Nawarangpur: 34

24. Nayagarh: 56

25. Nuapada: 23

26. Puri: 37

27. Rayagada: 52

28. Sambalpur: 59

29. Sonepur: 6

30. Sundargarh: 101

31. State Pool: 53

New recoveries: 3624

Cumulative tested: 28043615

Positive: 1268308

Recovered: 1237976

Active cases: 21525