Odisha reports 1497 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1497 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1268308. Khordha district registered the Highest of 251 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 69 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 6th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1497
Of which 0-18 years: 283
In quarantine: 874
Local contacts: 623
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 71
2. Balasore: 50
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 19
5. Balangir: 22
6. Boudh: 32
7. Cuttack: 69
8. Deogarh: 62
9. Dhenkanal: 27
10. Gajapati: 45
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 24
13. Jajpur: 64
14. Jharsuguda: 75
15. Kalahandi: 38
16. Kandhamal: 31
17. Kendrapada: 16
18. Keonjhar: 42
19. Khurda: 251
20. Koraput: 66
21. Malkangiri: 7
22. Mayurbhanj: 35
23. Nawarangpur: 34
24. Nayagarh: 56
25. Nuapada: 23
26. Puri: 37
27. Rayagada: 52
28. Sambalpur: 59
29. Sonepur: 6
30. Sundargarh: 101
31. State Pool: 53
New recoveries: 3624
Cumulative tested: 28043615
Positive: 1268308
Recovered: 1237976
Active cases: 21525