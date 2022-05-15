Odisha Reports 14 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 14 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288290. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 3 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 14th May
New Positive Cases: 14
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 6
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 3
3. Khurda: 1
4. Nuapada: 9
New recoveries: 7
Cumulative tested: 31530251
Positive: 1288304
Recovered: 1278987
Active cases: 138