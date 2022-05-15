Odisha Reports 14 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 14 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288290. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 3 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 14th May

New Positive Cases: 14

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 8

Local contacts: 6

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Cuttack: 3

3. Khurda: 1

4. Nuapada: 9

New recoveries: 7

Cumulative tested: 31530251

Positive: 1288304

Recovered: 1278987

Active cases: 138