Odisha reports 110 COVID19 positive cases on Thursday

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 cases shoot up in Odisha. State registers 110 positive cases on Thursday, of which 64 are from quarantine and the rest 46 are local contacts. Cuttack reports the highest Covid19 cases (20) in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (15).

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 20

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 6

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 4

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Khurda: 15

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 9

17. Nawarangpur: 2

18. Nuapada: 9

19. Puri: 3

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 4

22. Sundargarh: 7

23. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 66

Cumulative tested: 8736689

Positive: 338599

Recovered: 335923

Active cases: 705