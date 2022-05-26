Odisha Reports 11 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288401 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 7 COVID19 infections followed by Sundargargh district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 25th May
New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Khurda: 7
3. Sundargarh: 1
4. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 16
Cumulative tested: 31680868
Positive: 1288401
Recovered: 1279143
Active cases: 79